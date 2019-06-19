Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:15 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Karen Wetzel Obituary
Karen Wetzel

Wenonah, NJ - Karen Theresa Wetzel (née Keil), a resident of Wenonah, New Jersey, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 59.

Legacy

Karen will be remembered by those that knew her as an incredible, selfless person and a true caregiver. Karen absolutely loved being a mom to her 2 children and took great joy and passion in caring for those she worked with at Saint Patrick School and Woodbury Mews.

Karen enjoyed laughing, singing, dancing, and, above all, being with her family. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.

Family

She is the beloved Wife to Thomas Wetzel, Sr. of 35 years; devoted mother to Kristina (George) and Thomas Jr. (Jenna); dear sister to Geraldine (Patrick), Elizabeth (Joseph), Eileen, Janice, and the late George. Karen is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her extended family at Woodbury Mews.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:00AM -11:15AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury, 34 Hunter Street. Memorial service will be at the funeral home at 11:15AM.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Karen has requested that you enjoy special time with your family and friends.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019
