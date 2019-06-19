|
Karen Wetzel
Wenonah, NJ - Karen Theresa Wetzel (née Keil), a resident of Wenonah, New Jersey, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 59.
Legacy
Karen will be remembered by those that knew her as an incredible, selfless person and a true caregiver. Karen absolutely loved being a mom to her 2 children and took great joy and passion in caring for those she worked with at Saint Patrick School and Woodbury Mews.
Karen enjoyed laughing, singing, dancing, and, above all, being with her family. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
Family
She is the beloved Wife to Thomas Wetzel, Sr. of 35 years; devoted mother to Kristina (George) and Thomas Jr. (Jenna); dear sister to Geraldine (Patrick), Elizabeth (Joseph), Eileen, Janice, and the late George. Karen is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her extended family at Woodbury Mews.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:00AM -11:15AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury, 34 Hunter Street. Memorial service will be at the funeral home at 11:15AM.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Karen has requested that you enjoy special time with your family and friends.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019