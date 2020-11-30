1/1
Karl C. Rutkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl C. Rutkowski

Glendora - Karl C. Rutkowski, on November 27, 2020, of Glendora. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Rita M. Rutkowski. Devoted father of Matthew J. Rutkowski, the late Victoria Marie Dalton, Karl F. Rutkowski and Robert L. Rutkowski. Father-in-law of Sean Dalton. Loving Grandpop of Bobby, Tara, Tyler and Brandon. Dear brother of Michael Rutkowski (Carolyn) and the late William Rutkowski. Also survived by his niece and nephews. Karl proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Wyoming during World War II and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a long-time member of St. Teresa R.C. Church. Karl was a professor and taught at Pierce Junior College in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Penn State University and St. Joseph's University. When Karl retired, he became a part-time actor and was in numerous print ads and famous television commercials using the stage name Sonny Karl. Karl was an avid fisherman, boater and piano player. There will be a viewing at 9:15 am to 10:15am Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Mass 11am Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa R.C. Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camden County Animal Shelter, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved