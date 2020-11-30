Karl C. Rutkowski
Glendora - Karl C. Rutkowski, on November 27, 2020, of Glendora. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Rita M. Rutkowski. Devoted father of Matthew J. Rutkowski, the late Victoria Marie Dalton, Karl F. Rutkowski and Robert L. Rutkowski. Father-in-law of Sean Dalton. Loving Grandpop of Bobby, Tara, Tyler and Brandon. Dear brother of Michael Rutkowski (Carolyn) and the late William Rutkowski. Also survived by his niece and nephews. Karl proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Wyoming during World War II and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a long-time member of St. Teresa R.C. Church. Karl was a professor and taught at Pierce Junior College in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Penn State University and St. Joseph's University. When Karl retired, he became a part-time actor and was in numerous print ads and famous television commercials using the stage name Sonny Karl. Karl was an avid fisherman, boater and piano player. There will be a viewing at 9:15 am to 10:15am Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Mass 11am Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa R.C. Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camden County Animal Shelter, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
