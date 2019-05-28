Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Montefiore Cem.
Jenkintown, NJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Kate Glatman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kate Glatman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kate Glatman Obituary
Kate Galtman

Sewell - Kate Galtman (nee Segal), 102, May 27, 2019. Wife of the late Morris "Marty" for 70 years. Mother of Ivan (Jayne) and Bernard (Judith) Galtman. Sister of Edith Weller. Also survived by 8 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside services Wednesday 12 Noon precisely at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown, PA (Sec. 1). Shiva will be observed Wed. and Thurs. at the home of Bernard and Judith Galtman. Shiva will be observed Thurs. at the home of Ivan and Jayne Galtman. Contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, www.samaritannj.org or to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now