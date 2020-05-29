Katherine A. Rice-Donachie
Somerdale - Katherine A. Rice-Donachie (nee Kobel), on May 28, 2020, of Somerdale. Age 90. Beloved wife of Eric Donachie and the late Charles W. Rice. Devoted mother of Katherine Kelk (David) and the late Charles Rice and late Steven Rice. Loving grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 19. Dear sister of Florence Scarano, Marlene Foody, Darlene Mandarino, and the late Frederick Kobel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Katherine spent 10 years on the Somerdale Board of Education and 3 years as Board President. She was a 20 year member of the Somerdale PTA where she served as Vice President and Treasurer. Katherine was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Altar Guild and Bible Study. Due to restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private entombment will take place at New St. Mary's Mausoleum in Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Katherine's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 31, 2020.