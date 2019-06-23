|
Katherine E. Mülle
Marlton, NJ - KATHERINE E. MÜLLE (Nee Leckey), of Marlton, formerly of Upper Darby, Lancaster, Stratford, Cherry Hill, Richmond (IN) and Haddonfield, passed away on June 21, 2019. Born in Darby, PA, she is the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Katherine E. Leckey. She is the Beloved Wife of Henry G. Mülle for more than 61 years. She is additionally survived by their 5 children: Karen, Karl, Linda, Mark and Amy. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren: Nicholas, Michael, Clara, Anna, Aileen, Erick, Timothy, Christopher and Kaitlyn. Kitty will always be remembered for her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and those she knew. Her smile revealed her love for many and sense of holiness within. Relatives and Friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:45-10:45 AM at the Easton Bible Church, 2407 Fostertown Rd., Hainesport, NJ. A Funeral Service will be on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at the Easton Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Easton Bible Church, Hainesport, NJ, or the Tuesday Morning Bible Study of the First United Methodist Church of Collingswood, NJ. A full version of the obituary can be found at (www.bradleystow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019