Katherine Kennedy
1951 - 2020
Katherine Kennedy

Runnemede - Katherine Kennedy, on June 24, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 68. Beloved daughter of the late Stephen and Gertrude Kennedy. Devoted mother of Kimberly Meglino, Lawrance S. Meglino (Dana), and Tara Meglino. Loving grandmother of Brooke, Kurt, Marisa, Lawrence Jr., Taryn, Domenic, Allanah, Braydon, and Tayne and great grandmother of Jelani and Amelia. Dear sister of Stephen Kennedy III, Patricia Robinson, John Kennedy, Michael Kennedy, and David Kennedy (Marie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her ex-husband, Lawrence A. Meglino. Katherine loved working with children, especially those with autism. She was an avid church goer who also taught Sunday school. There will be a viewing from 2pm to 4pm Tuesday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 4pm at the funeral home. Interment is private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
