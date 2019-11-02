Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine P. Cobb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine P. Cobb Obituary
Katherine P. Cobb

Woodlynne - Katherine P. Cobb,(nee Pedrick) 96, of Woodlynne and Cape May, died peacefully on October 22, 2019 at the Clark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clark.

Katherine is the Beloved wife of the late Sterling Cobb. She is the loving Aunt of Janice Lapinski, Susan Letterman and Robert Pedrick and stepmother of Linda Cobb Huoni.

Mrs. Cobb was a secretary for RCA in Camden for 42 years before retiring in 1983. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -