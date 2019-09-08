Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
1704 Springdale Road,
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
1704 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Katherine R. Cortner

Katherine R. Cortner Obituary
Katherine R. Cortner

Cherry HIll - Katherine R. Cortner (nee Hunter), age 69 of Cherry Hill, went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019. Loving wife of David Cortner. Beloved mother of Angela Terpstra, Heidi Holdridge (Jason) and Brady Cortner (Kristen). Devoted grandmother of Jackson Terpstra, Blake Terpstra, Gabrielle Terpstra, Kami Holdridge, Aly Holdridge, Taylor Holdridge, Joshua Holdridge, Caleb Holdridge, Emersyn Cortner, Abby Cortner, and Judah Cortner. Also survived by her sister Diana Coons and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy graduated from Faith Baptist Bible College, where she met David whom she married in 1970. She worked for Von Maur Department Store and at Hamilton's Funeral Home in Iowa, Prior to moving to Cherry Hill in 1999. She was very active in various ministries as a pastor's wife at Bethel, as well as the owner of KRC Interior Transformations in Cherry Hill.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:30pm - 7:30pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 1704 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Funeral service will be 10:30am Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the church. Burial will Highland Memory Gardens, Des Moines.

Arrangements under the care of the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. The family requests memorial contributions in Kathy's name to Bethel Baptist Church or The Timothy Initiative, 2627 Leighton Ridge Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
