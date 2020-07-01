Katherine Tillio Mascarelli



On June 27, 2020, age 82, (nee Tillio) formerly of Pennsauken, NJ and raised in Ardmore, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent T. Mascarelli and loving mother of Michael Mascarelli, Mark Mascarelli, Matthew Mascarelli, Valerie Mascarelli Coigne Simpson and Richard Mascarelli. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her Funeral will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in her name to Samaritan Hospice 3906 Church Road Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.









