Katheryn Anne Carr
Haddon Township - Katheryn A. Carr, 87, died on April 11, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1932 in Camden, the daughter of Bernard J. and Edna G. Carr (nee Kelley).
Known to friends and family as "Kitty", she graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1951. After graduation, she went on to work for NJ Bell, RCA and the State of NJ. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Vincent Pallotti Church. Kitty enjoyed monthly luncheons with "The Frantic Club" and warmed the hearts of all the Rohrer Tower residents where she lived for 23 years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Patricia M. Robinson and Bernadette K. Hoban. She is survived by her sisters Jeanne C. Patzer and brother-in-law Edward of Collingswood, sister Mary A. Shute of Marlton, brother Bernard J. Carr Jr., and sister-in-law Patricia of Blue Ridge, Georgia and brother-in-law John T. Hoban, Sr. of Collingswood.
'Aunt Kit" was cherished, adored, admired, and loved by her 19 nieces and nephews for her fun sense of humor, her loyalty to family and her thoughtfulness to never forget a birthday or an anniversary. She was also treasured by 47 great nieces and nephews, and 9 great-grand nieces and nephews too. We were all truly blessed to have her in our lives and she'll be sorely missed.
The burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020