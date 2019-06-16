|
Kathleen A. McKinney
Washington Twp. - Age 69, passed away on Tue. June 11, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1949 in Trenton, NJ.
Devoted mother of Michael Venere (Nicole), Marcie Burruezo (Robert) and the late Melissa Venere. Loving grandmother of Alexis, Emma, Benjamin and Robert. Dear sister of Patricia and Ellen. Loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews and her dog, Shelby Lynn.
Family and friends are welcomed to attend her viewing Tuesday 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 8:00 pm.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019