Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Kathleen A. McKinney


Kathleen A. McKinney
1949 - 2019
Kathleen A. McKinney Obituary
Kathleen A. McKinney

Washington Twp. - Age 69, passed away on Tue. June 11, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1949 in Trenton, NJ.

Devoted mother of Michael Venere (Nicole), Marcie Burruezo (Robert) and the late Melissa Venere. Loving grandmother of Alexis, Emma, Benjamin and Robert. Dear sister of Patricia and Ellen. Loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews and her dog, Shelby Lynn.

Family and friends are welcomed to attend her viewing Tuesday 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 8:00 pm.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019
