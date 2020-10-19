1/
Kathleen A. Quarry
Kathleen A. Quarry

Mt Laurel - Kathleen A. Quarry (nee Lucca) of Mt Laurel, NJ, died October 15, 2020. She was 76. Predeceased by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, James Quarry. Loving mother of Maureen Ciaciak (Gene) and Mike Quarry (Deborah). Devoted grandmother of Jack Quarry, Rachel Ciaciak and Katie Quarry. Loving sister of the late Jean Sacco and the late Josephine Andronico.

Visitation Friday from 10am to 10:45am at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathleen's name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice either by visiting samaritannj.org or writing to: Samaritan Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 71425 Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
