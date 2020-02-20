|
|
Kathleen Ann Kresge
Holmdel - Kathleen Ann Kresge, 88, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at The Willows in Holmdel. She was born Kathleen Harkins on June 8, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where she was raised and met her beloved husband, Harry. After marriage in 1959, Kathleen and Harry settled in Marlton, where they remained to raise their family. Seven years ago, Kathleen moved to Holmdel. Before retirement, Kathleen worked as a Teacher's Aide for over 30 years at Helen L. Beeler Elementary School in Marlton. Kathleen was a beloved asset to the school and all the students there. She adored all the children and even had the opportunity to save the life of one of her students. Above all else, Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. Her unique style will always be remembered.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Anna (Nolan) Harkins, her devoted husband, Harry Kresge, her dear siblings, Ellen, James and Nancy and her cherished granddaughter, Lauren. Kathleen is survived by her loving children, James Kresge and his wife, Nancy, of Scottsville, NY, Kevin Kresge and his wife, Gail, of NYC, Kathleen Kresge and her husband, John Gray, of Minneapolis, MN, and Glenn Kresge and his wife, Annette, of Marlton. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Lynne, Marc, Lauren, Kevin Jr., Kara, Alisa, Gregory, Ryan, Courtney, Glenn Anthony, Kyle and Dominic and 10 adored great grandchildren, along with another great grandchild on the way. Kathleen will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Kathleen's wishes, she will be privately cremated. Family and friends are invited to attend a committal service on Monday, February 24th at 10:30 AM at Princeton Memorial Park Cemetery, 403 Gordon Rd, Robbinsville, where her cremains will be laid to rest with her husband, Harry. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Kathleen to the would be greatly appreciated. To donate, please visit, , or send donations to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020