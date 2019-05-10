Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Kathleen Ealer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Kathleen B. Ealer


1954 - 2019
Kathleen B. Ealer Obituary
Kathleen B. Ealer

Clementon - Kathleen B. Ealer, on May 8, 2019, of Clementon, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 64. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Doris (nee Tilton) Ealer. Beloved sister of Doris Kolynych, Robert Ealer (Laura), Norbert Ealer (Rosemary), Richard Ealer (Grace), Joseph Ealer (Joan) and Patrick Ealer (Linda). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Parish. There will be a visitation from 7 to 9pm Monday eve and 8:15 to 9:15am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Tuesday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 10, 2019
Download Now