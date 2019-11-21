|
Kathleen Betty Mac Innes
Mapleshade - Kathleen Betty Mac Innes, age 77, of Mapleshade, NJ passed away on November 3, 2019, peacefully at her home in Orangeburg, SC.
She graduated Moorestown High School in 1960 and Rutgers University, Camden, NJ in 1964.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her father, John and mother, Daisy Mac Innes. She is survived by her loving sister, Daisy A. Gauntt-Aristone and husband, Robert. Beloved mother of Narda Fisher and husband Keith, Janine Trudell and husband Dave, Alexander White and wife Rachael. Three grandchildren, Kristina Fisher, Kevin Fisher and Amber White; two nieces, Daisy Lynn Gauntt & Stephanie Santry and husband Robert and great niece, Alyssa Walker.
Kathleen's hobbies were gardening and sewing. She was a member of the Cantata and Choir at the Orangeburg Luthern Church, she had a beautiful voice. She also did Meals on Wheels and was a Spanish tutor for E.S.L. students at Edisto Elementary in Orangeburg, SC.
Kathleen donated her body to science, University of South Carolina School of Medicine. U.S.C. is having a ceremony in April 2020 honoring donors.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019