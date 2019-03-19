|
Kathleen C. Demiani
Somerdale - On March 17, 2019, Kathleen (nee Averill), age 94. Beloved wife of the late Mario Demiani. Loving mother of Kathleen (Sebastian) Mazzagatti of Southampton; Michelle (Lou) Sirolli of Somerdale; and the late Edward T. Lacombe, Jr. Sister of the late Geraldine Ryan. Also survived by 4 grandchildren Kristen Nicole, Edward T. Lacombe, III, Michelle Kelly, and Michael Mazzagatti; 8 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Kathleen worked for the Camden County Board of Elections. She was also a former Councilwoman in Somerdale and a former Democratic Committeewoman for Camden County. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday evening 7-9 pm and Thursday morning 9:30-10:15 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St. Luke's Campus, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019