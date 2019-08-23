|
|
Kathleen "Kay" DeMesquita
St. Augustine, FL - August 22, 2019. Wife of the late Gerald DeMesquita. Mother of William (Cheryl) DeMesquita and Brent (Marcia) DeMesquita. Grandmother of Steven (Alison) Young, James, Grant and Morgan DeMesquita and Erica (Aaron) Karasv. Great grandmother of Jessica and Corinne. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 10:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of David and Alison Dahan. Contributions can be made to the Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 23, 2019