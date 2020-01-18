Services
formerly Cherry Hill - On Friday, January 10, 2020, Kathleen Elizabeth Rotter, the loving matriarch of her six children and twelve grandchildren, passed away at the age of 69. Kathleen was born in Philadelphia, PA to Frank and Kitty Sharkey and grew up in Wilmington, DE. She married Rudolf Rotter in August 1970 and went on to be one of the first women to graduate from the University of Virginia, receiving a bachelor's degree in Chemistry in 1972. Kathy was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Parish in Cherry Hill and a member of its church choir. She was an active volunteer at Holy Rosary Regional Catholic School, which was attended by her children, and then a tutor and teacher of mathematics at the school. Later, she taught math at Our Lady of Grace School in Somerdale, acted as an aide at St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral School in Camden, and joined St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Gibbsboro, NJ. After her retirement, Kathy was able to fulfill her desire to travel to many interesting and exotic destinations with her family and friends. She was a skilled pianist and violinist in her youth, an avid conversationalist with friend and stranger alike, and a very patient and persistent negotiator. She will be deeply missed by her family, relatives, and friends.

Kathy is predeceased by her loving husband, Rudolf (Rudy) and is survived by her devoted children: Rudolf P. Rotter Jr.(Amanda) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Kathleen R. Fitzpatrick (Tim) of Indialantic, FL, Kristina A. Kern (Doug) of Fairfax, VA, John F. Rotter (Laura) of Viera, FL, Kimberly R. Rotter (Dominic) of Philadelphia, PA, and Steven W. Rotter (Ivy) of Guangdong Province, China. Kathy is also survived by her twelve grandchildren: Caitlyn, Connor, R. Brian, Carolyn, Declan, Isabelle, Timothy, Reilly, Casey, William, Ethan and Thomas.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, January 23th from 6:30-8:30 PM at Healey Funeral Home located at 1816 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. A brief viewing will also be held at this location on Friday morning from 9:15-10:15 AM for those who are unable to attend on Thursday night. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle in Gibbsboro, NJ. Interment will follow afterward at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to either the international Myeloma Foundation https://www.myeloma.org/ or to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
