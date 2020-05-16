Services
Fertig Funeral Home
63 North Main Street
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856-478-2576
Kathleen Finch

Kathleen Finch Obituary
Kathleen Finch

Mullica Hill - Kathleen Finch (nee Vest), 71, of Mullica Hill, NJ, formerly of Gloucester City, NJ, passed away on May 12, 2020 at home.

Beloved wife of the late Lester Finch for 28 years, devoted mother of Tina Clements (Danny Monk), Franklin John Clements, III (wife Joanne Clements) and Leo Clements (Tina Vessella). Loving grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 4, and dear sister of Wayne Vest, the late Leo Vest, the late Thomas Vest, and is survived by Leo's wife Theresa Vest.

She was a loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many, and adored by her family.

Services are private and will be held at a later date to celebrate Kathleen's life.

Thoughts and prayers at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020
