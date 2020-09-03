Kathleen G. Adams
Cherry Hill - ADAMS
Kathleen G. (nee Goddard), age 73 of Cherry Hill on August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas. Devoted mother of Stephen T. Adams of Cherry Hill and Jennifer C. (Matthew) Webb of Audubon. Loving grandmother of Lorianna, Adam and Frank. Dear sister of Louis (Alene) Goddard Jr. of Delaware and Sister-in-law of Edward and Judith Lemmerman (nee Adams). Kathleen was a long time faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Moorestown and the creator of the original "Cherries Stem" logo for Cherry Hill Township when they changed the name in 1962. She worked in education as a teacher and member of the Special Education Child Study Team for more than 25 years. Served as a loving live-in caregiver for her parents and uncle during their extended medical issues. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12th at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com