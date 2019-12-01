|
Kathleen G. Lampman
Blackwood - Kathleen G. Lampman (nee Gillen), on November 30, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 70. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Devoted mother of Christine Brooks (Joseph) and Leo A. Lampman IV (Danielle). Loving Mom-Mom of Joseph Jr., Leo V, Ben, Owen, and Samuel. Cherished daughter of Irene and the late William. Dear sister of Colleen McWilliams, and the late William A. Gillen Jr. "Billy" and William A. Gillen III "Rusty". Aunt of Stephanie and Dennis McWilliams. Also survived by many loving friends. Kathleen loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed the family's Wildwood vacations and attending her grandsons' sporting events. Her "boys" were her life. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Wednesday evening and from 10:15am to 11:15am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Jude RC Church, 402 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www. GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019