Kathleen Gaffney
Voorhees - Kathleen Gaffney, 61 years, formerly of Voorhees NJ, passed away on August 29, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Dorothea (née Campbell) Gaffney. Dear sister of Joseph Gaffney (Patricia) and the late Michael Gaffney (Lorraine), Patrick Gaffney (Amanda), John Gaffney (Patricia) and Dorothea Gaffney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass for Kathy will take place on Friday morning 10:00AM at the St. Joseph The Worker St. Vincent Pallotti Church 901 Hopkins Rd. A, Haddonfield, NJ. Interment of ashes will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences costantinoprimofh.com
