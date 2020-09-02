1/
Kathleen Gaffney
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Gaffney

Voorhees - Kathleen Gaffney, 61 years, formerly of Voorhees NJ, passed away on August 29, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Dorothea (née Campbell) Gaffney. Dear sister of Joseph Gaffney (Patricia) and the late Michael Gaffney (Lorraine), Patrick Gaffney (Amanda), John Gaffney (Patricia) and Dorothea Gaffney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass for Kathy will take place on Friday morning 10:00AM at the St. Joseph The Worker St. Vincent Pallotti Church 901 Hopkins Rd. A, Haddonfield, NJ. Interment of ashes will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences costantinoprimofh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
the St. Joseph The Worker St. Vincent Pallotti Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costantino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved