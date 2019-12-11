|
|
Kathleen Hanley Lloyd
Moorestown, NJ - Kathleen M Hanley-Lloyd, 68, of Moorestown passed at home, surrounded by family, on December 10, 2019 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. A fighter to the end, Kathleen went through three major surgeries and nine rounds of treatment, including two clinical trials.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a graduate of St. Hubert's High School and Holy Family College (now University). After a successful career in insurance during which she obtained a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation by passing eight tests over several years, she stayed home to raise her only child, Christopher. She then went on to get a Masters degree and returned to work as a school psychologist in the Philadelphia School District. She was likely the only school psychologist to have had a CPCU!
She was a class parent at Moorestown Friends School, a religious education teacher at St John Neumann parish in Mt. Laurel NJ and a summer student in English History at Oxford. Her determination is revealed in a story from a few years ago on a trip to Ireland. She took a train and two busses to her hotel in Cork, and based on a sliver of information, trooped through graveyards and churches, eventually tracking down and visiting with relatives of her grandparents.
She is survived by her son Chris, daughter-in-law Jane, her husband Paul, brother Tom (Irene) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews (in law).
A viewing will be held on Thursday Eve. Dec. 12th from 6 - 8pm at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. and Friday Dec. 13th from 9 - 10 am at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am at St. John Neuman Church, 560 Walton Ave. Mt. Laurel, NJ. 08054.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your favorite children's charity. Kathleen's was St Jude Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019