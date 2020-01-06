|
Kathleen Harvey (nee Meehan)
Westmont - Kathleen passed away on January 4, 2020, at the age of 91, of Westmont, NJ. Beloved wife of the late James A. Harvey. Loving mother of Mary Twisler-Soldano (Daniel) and James G. Harvey (Eileen). Devoted grandmother of Christian Twisler, Patrick Harvey (Kelly) and Sean Harvey. Proud great grandmother of Aidan Twisler, Chase Harvey, Conor Harvey, Ryleigh Harvey and Ayden Harvey. Dear sister of Theresa Fox, John Meehan, Patrick Meehan (Josephine), Bridgett McGuire and Tom Meehan. Kathleen was born in Donegal, Ireland, she came to the US in 1956 and lived in Philadelphia and Westmont. She loved reading, puzzle books, walking and she adored her pets. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, January 9th at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Avenue, Westmont, NJ 08108. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 124 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020