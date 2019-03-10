Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Audubon, NJ - Kathleen Leon, 74, of Audubon, NJ, on March 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Richard and Catherine (Garity) Leon. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Rako) Silfies, sister Rita Leon, brothers Richard (Susie) Leon, Arthur Leon, and John (Susan) Leon, granddaughter Martha Silfies, and nieces and nephews Ben Leon, Matt Leon, Holly Leon-Lierman, Kate Conroy, Kevin Conroy, Mickey Milligan, Heather Leon, Sean Leon, and River Leon. Predeceased by her daughter Kelly Marie Leon (2-21-19), and sisters Nancy Leon and Eileen Leon.

Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 81 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Visitation 1:00-2:00 PM. More information at https://everloved.com/life-of/kathleen-leon/obituary/
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
