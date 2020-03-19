Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Lind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Lind

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Lind Obituary
Kathleen Lind

Of Southampton, NJ - Formerly of Gibbsboro. Passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Lind. Loving mother of Patrick Lind, Sr. (Debbie), Dawn Lind and the late Stacy Neiman. Devoted grandmother of Nicole Sengdetka (Joe), Patrick Lind, Jr. (Nicole), Richard Neiman (Jill), Rebecca Neiman, William Neiman, IV, Jennifer Shaw and Summer Lind. Great Grandmother of Talon Sengdetka, Peyton Neiman, Toryn Neiman, Stella Blue Walker and McKinley Neiman. Dear sister of Carl Roesing, Helen Cella, Betty Holloway, Stanley Roesing, Penny Roesing, Angie Roesing, Charles Roesing, Brenda Harris, the late Nicole Roesing and the late Freddy Newman. Funeral Services will be held privately, and Kathleen will be buried with her husband in Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -