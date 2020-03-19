|
Kathleen Lind
Of Southampton, NJ - Formerly of Gibbsboro. Passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Lind. Loving mother of Patrick Lind, Sr. (Debbie), Dawn Lind and the late Stacy Neiman. Devoted grandmother of Nicole Sengdetka (Joe), Patrick Lind, Jr. (Nicole), Richard Neiman (Jill), Rebecca Neiman, William Neiman, IV, Jennifer Shaw and Summer Lind. Great Grandmother of Talon Sengdetka, Peyton Neiman, Toryn Neiman, Stella Blue Walker and McKinley Neiman. Dear sister of Carl Roesing, Helen Cella, Betty Holloway, Stanley Roesing, Penny Roesing, Angie Roesing, Charles Roesing, Brenda Harris, the late Nicole Roesing and the late Freddy Newman. Funeral Services will be held privately, and Kathleen will be buried with her husband in Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020