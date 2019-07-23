|
Kathleen M. Baker
West Deptford - Kathleen M. Baker, age 68, passed away on July 16, 2019 at her home in Thorofare where she lived all her life.
Kathy was a graduate of West Deptford High School (class of 1968), where she performed as a drum majorette in the marching band. While still in high school, Kathy took a position as a secretary at Kemper Insurance Company, taking the bus to Philadelphia for her shifts. After graduation, she stayed with the company, eventually attaining the role of Head of Personnel.
Intelligent and sensitive, Kathy returned to school later in life, ultimately earning two master's degrees from Rutgers University in Psychology and Social Work. Driven by a desire to help those less fortunate than herself led her to pursue social work, as well as to volunteer her time at her county food banks.
Kathy was a huge fan of Elvis Presley, who she saw in concert whenever he visited Philadelphia, an admirer of sporty cars (she owned a Ford Galaxy 500XL convertible and a '71 Dodge Charger in her earlier years), and a recognized collector of Shirley Temple memorabilia. A doting dog mom, Mopsy and Blue were the lights of her life.
Kathy was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, and she was dedicated to her family. The daughter of the late Eleanor P. Baker, she is survived by her father Victor J., siblings Victor "Chip" (Teresa) Baker, Adrian (Scott) Rogerson, Marcel "Missy" Rutledge, and nieces Christine Baker, Alyson Forbes, Rachael Clancy, Lauren DeMaio, and Kirby Schmalz and Grand Aunt to 9 nieces and nephews. Kathy had a very special relationship with her nieces and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Her absence is deeply felt by all who loved her.
Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019