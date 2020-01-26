|
Kathleen M. Reeves
Maple Shade - (nee Hamilton) On January 24, 2020, of Maple Shade, NJ. Age 71 years.
Devoted mother of Karina Reeves and Melissa (John) Nettleton. Loving grandmother of Brady and Erin. Daughter of the late William and Louise Hamilton. Dear sister of Patricia, Craig, Clarice, Sharon, Thomas and the late Maureen.
Kathleen was a 33 year employee of Blank Rome Law Firm, Philadelphia, PA. She enjoyed volunteering at the Cherry Hill Library and spent most of her time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday evening 6 to 8 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ and Friday 10 to 11 AM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Inurnment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
