Kathleen Mary Navins
Kathleen Mary Navins

Cherry Hill - Kathleen Mary Navins (nee Flynn) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died July 23, 2020. She was 93. Kathleen was a registered nurse and dedicated her life in the service of God as a caregiver to her family and patients. She had worked at Columbia Presbyterian, West Jersey Hospital in Camden and Voorhees. Kathleen also practiced at Camden County Medical Clinics. She was an avid gardener and especially loved roses and orchids. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Eucharist Church. Beloved wife of the late James Patrick Francis Navins. Loving mother of James Navins (Bethann), Anne Zagar (Curt), Mary Beth Navins, Robert Navins (Kathy), Kevin Navins, Theresa Gilligan and Kathy D'Andrea (Gregg). Devoted grandmother of Brian, Danny, Mark, Megan, Lizzy, Kyle, Colleen, Mick, and Kelly. Devoted great grandmother of Graeme, Anabelle and Callahan. Dear sister of Patricia Brekka, Steve Flynn (Kitty) and the late Kevin Flynn (Jean). Viewing Sunday evening 7 to 9pm at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11am at Holy Eucharist Church 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sacred Heart School 4th and Jasper Streets, Camden, NJ 08104. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
