Kathleen P. Martin

Stratford, NJ - (nee Philbin) On Nov. 25, 2020; Age 73; Of Stratford, NJ. Beloved wife of Edward G.; Devoted mother of Megan Martin (Brian) and Kevin Martin (Kristen); Loving grandmother of Addison, Jameson, and Taryn.

Kathy and Ed were happily married for 51 years. She was an avid gardener. Kathy was the Story Hour Lady at her local library and started the Food Pantry at St. Luke's Church in Stratford, NJ. She enjoyed genealogy, researching her Irish roots and eventually identifying and visiting her cousins in Ireland. The mainstay and focus of Kathy's life was her family and friends, her husband, children, and grandchildren. Kathy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A viewing for Kathy will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 10-10:45 AM at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ 08033, where her Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to either The Alzheimer's Association SJ Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Donations, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org/memorialgifts

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield, NJ

www.kainmurphy.com (856) 429-1945




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
