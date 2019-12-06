|
Kathleen Regina Derbyshire
Mullica Hill - Kathleen Regina (nee McLaughlin) Derbyshire of Mullica Hill, NJ on December 4, 2019.
Aged 73 years.
Devoted mother of Coleen Griffin (Micky McHenry). Dear sister of Jessie (Edward) Hufnell, Jr. Loving aunt of Mikaela Hufnell.
Also survived by her best friend from high school, Linda Price and friends of Richard and Jeanette Griffin.
Kathleen was a medical surgical nurse for 41 years at Kennedy Hospital in Cherry Hill and Washington Twp. Her kindness and compassion was not only towards our fellow man, but to all animals she had the privilege to meet and the ones she had the honor to love.
Viewing Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5 PM - 7 PM in the Henry Funeral Home, 152 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon, NJ 08106
Funeral Service to follow Monday at 7 PM.
Interment private .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Dr., Suite 1, Clayton, NJ 08312
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019