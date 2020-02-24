|
|
Kathleen S. Wong
Cherry Hill - Kathleen S. Wong (nee Kan), of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. Born in China, she was 78 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Ling Wong.
She was the beloved mother of Andrew C. Wong and his wife Lisa. Loving grandmother of Joshua Wong. Cherished sister of Judy Young and her husband Steve. Dear aunt of Dexter Kan and his wife Eden. She was predeceased by her brother Sunway Kan.She was also survived by many other extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Services will be held privately. Donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to The Organization for Autism Research. researchautism.org/.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020