Kathleen Speas
Westmont - Kathleen Speas (nee Piontkowski) passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 aged 76 years. She is survived by her loving children: Michael (Tobi), Jacques (Anita), Aimee, Christian (Susan), Katie (Brian), siblings Mary Jayne, Joe (Betsy), Teresa (Jim), Jim (Janet), Steven (Donna) as well as nine beloved grandchildren (the favorite one shall remain unmentioned), nieces and nephews too many to mention, all well-loved.
Kathleen retired from working as a Registered Nurse after 50+ years. Most recently from Collingswood school district. She loved to devote her time to gardening, various service organizations, was faithfully involved with Holy Savior Church and beloved member of the Westmont neighborhood. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation Thursday March 7, 2019 from 5:30-7:00PM at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood. A Memorial Mass will take place Friday March 8th, 2019 at 11:00AM in St Teresa of Calcutta Parish; Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Ave, Haddon Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations to Collingswood Food Pantry at St Paul's Church and red wine for the Speas children.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019