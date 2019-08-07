|
|
Kathleen W. Dawson
Stratford - On July 30, 2019 Kathleen W. Dawson of Stratford, formerly of Philadelphia, age 92.
Predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, Joseph A. Dawson; her son John W. and her parents William and Katherine Weber of Philadelphia. Devoted and beloved Mother of Kathleen Faul (Jerry), Joseph Dawson (Kerry), Teri Rico (Bob), William Dawson (Tia), Edward Dawson, Peggy Shaw (Chuck), Michael Dawson (Colleen), Mary Power (Michael) and Paul Dawson (Laura). Adoring grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; also survived by her dear sisters Margaret Fullerton (Bud) and Rosemary Carroll (Maurice) and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was a loving mother, wife, sister, friend and a peacemaker. Her family is a living testament to her abiding faith in God. She will be remembered for her service to St. Luke's Parish and for selflessly giving so much to so many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke RC Church, Stratford, NJ.
Interment Private.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 7, 2019