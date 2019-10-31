|
|
Kathryn Arzio
Sicklerville - Kathryn A. Arzio (nee Hight), 67, of Sicklerville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Kathryn was a dedicated business owner and partner and was the heart and soul of the Villa Deli. She will be deeply missed.
Beloved life partner and soulmate of Tina Briglia for 33 years. Devoted mother of Jessie (Justine) Arzio, Eric (Kimberly) Arzio and Matthew Arzio. Dear sister of Peggy (Charles) Baumann, Maryann (William) Hart, Patricia (Michael) Ochiuto and William (Doreen) Hight. Loving grandmother of Max, Delia, Wren, Luke and Vincent. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, November 4th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Tuesday, November 5th from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019