Kathryn E. Deuter
Kathryn grew up on a farm in the midwest and her farm girl values guided her everyday actions through her depth of character and love of family. Kathryn saw things on the bright side of life. She enjoyed baseball, loved to take walks and danced as if no one was watching. Kathryn had an insatiable sweet tooth and didn't go anywhere without her red nails. To many, our mom was just a mother and grandmother. But, to our family she was our world. On Wednesday May 6, 2020, after 93 years, This country girl was reunited with her loved ones in heaven.
Kathryn E. Deuter (nee McKee) was born and raised in the Illinois heartland where her tender years were shaped by farm girl values. She spent her formative time living in Bellmawr and had graduated from Haddon Heights High School, class of 1944. Kathryn made her home in Deptford for over 60 years where she "hustled" as a member of the Deptford VFW Shuffleboard League. She worked in accounting at RCA in Camden before setting her heart out to wander with her children. She stayed at home to raise her family and returned to work when she was in her 50's where she fulfilled her social life as a receptionist at the Woodbury YMCA. Kathryn was pleasant but determined. She was an optimistic Phillies fan and was one of the first fans to take in a ball game at Citizens Bank park on the stadium's opening day. Kathryn enjoyed quiet time, her ice cream, country music and solving crossword puzzles.
Kathryn had a good life ole' dirt road was peppered with difficulty. She lost her husband Paul, Sr. in 1982 and her son, "P.J." Paul Jr. just a few, short months ago. KATHRYN is survived by her daughters; Cheryl & her husband Paul Cammarota, Sandra & her husband Ed Capell and Valerie Deuter-Cabrera. Kathryn is the proud grandmother of Zachery and Daniel. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her extended family and her sisters-in-law; Mildred Yayac, Barbara Frank and Regina McKee as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ya gotta love as though there's no such thing as a broken heart. Cry when it hurts and laugh when it's funny. The Deuter family will do just that, privately, at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 www.samaritannj.org To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2020