Kathryn H. Siligato


1924 - 2020
Kathryn H. Siligato Obituary
Kathryn H. Siligato

Cherry Hill - Kathryn H. Siligato, (nee Oliva), 95 of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Jefferson Hospital, Cherry Hill. Born and raised in Hammonton, she was a lifelong South Jersey resident. Kathryn worked for Aggressive Coat Co, in Hammonton and then as a prep cook for Maplewood Restaurant in Mays Landing for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra-Jo Matza of West Berlin; her grandsons, mark Brotnitsky (Tracy); Henry Brotnitsky (Dana) and her brother John Oliva of Hammonton. Funeral Services and Burial were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
