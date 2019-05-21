Services
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-3481
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church
331 8th Street
Brigantine, NJ
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church
331 8th Street
Brigantine, NJ
Kathryn Hallowell Obituary
Kathryn Hallowell

Brigantine - Kathryn Hallowell, 74, of Brigantine N.J. died May 17th 2019. "Kay", loving wife of Charles Hallowell, passed away peacefully at her home in Brigantine, NJ surrounded by her loved ones. She was the daughter of Nelson B. Cooney Sr. and Barbara (Lally), both deceased and sister to Roseanne Yanko (Robert), Modesto, CA, Nelson B. Cooney Jr. (Dori), Medford, NJ, Irene Weed (Lawrence), Denver, PA and Barbara Cahill (deceased). She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles and four devoted daughters Tracy Whalen (Kevin) of Howell, NJ, Lisa Kitchen (James) of Marlton, NJ, Jyll Santarpio (Jeffrey) of Brigantine, NJ and Kathryn Byler (Jonathan) of Lititz, PA. She is also survived by her 11 loving grandchildren Olivia and Allison Whalen, James, Charlie, and Kayleigh Kitchen, K. Abigail and Seth Pierson, T.J. and Jacob Santarpio and Victoria and Justin Byler. Kay worked as a travel agent until her retirement. She enjoyed her monthly book club, playing mahjon and bocce, Thursday night dinners with friends, and spending time on the beach with her neighbors and family. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kathryn's Life Celebration Memorial Mass on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 11:00am at St Thomas Catholic Church, 331 8th Street South., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am until time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kay's Honor to The 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Kathryn please visit www.keatesplum.com. Services have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019
