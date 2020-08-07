1/
Kathryn M. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn M. Harris

Cherry Hill - HARRIS, Kathryn M. (nee Steventon), on August 3, 2020, of Cherry Hill NJ. Age 83. Beloved mother of Michele Tarter, Rodney Tarter and his wife, Elizabeth and Bradford Harris and his partner, Lisa Johnson and stepmother of Hope Monaghan and Bo Haeberle. Dearly loved grandmother of Rachel Tarter, Courtney Tarter, Elijah Gindele and Ted Tarter. Dear sister of Lillian Jordan and the late Ida May Moore and the late Harry Steventon.

Kathryn was born in Camden and raised in Merchantville. She was a graduate of Merchantville High School and was proud to have been one of the first 10 employees of Texas Instruments. She was a former model seen in commercials and then went on to raise her family in Cherry Hill. Most recently, she, along with her sister, Ida May Moore, owned and operated Born to Shop in Haddonfield. Kathryn will be remembered for her impeccable sense of fashion, her love of travel and shopping, her strong compassion for others and her fabulous sense of humor.

Relatives and friends are invited to the memorial service on Saturday, September 12 at 10:30 AM at Haddonfield Friends Meeting, 47 Friends Avenue in Haddonfield.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to Bianca's Kids, www.BiancasKids.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved