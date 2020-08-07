Kathryn M. Harris
Cherry Hill - HARRIS, Kathryn M. (nee Steventon), on August 3, 2020, of Cherry Hill NJ. Age 83. Beloved mother of Michele Tarter, Rodney Tarter and his wife, Elizabeth and Bradford Harris and his partner, Lisa Johnson and stepmother of Hope Monaghan and Bo Haeberle. Dearly loved grandmother of Rachel Tarter, Courtney Tarter, Elijah Gindele and Ted Tarter. Dear sister of Lillian Jordan and the late Ida May Moore and the late Harry Steventon.
Kathryn was born in Camden and raised in Merchantville. She was a graduate of Merchantville High School and was proud to have been one of the first 10 employees of Texas Instruments. She was a former model seen in commercials and then went on to raise her family in Cherry Hill. Most recently, she, along with her sister, Ida May Moore, owned and operated Born to Shop in Haddonfield. Kathryn will be remembered for her impeccable sense of fashion, her love of travel and shopping, her strong compassion for others and her fabulous sense of humor.
Relatives and friends are invited to the memorial service on Saturday, September 12 at 10:30 AM at Haddonfield Friends Meeting, 47 Friends Avenue in Haddonfield.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to Bianca's Kids, www.BiancasKids.org
.