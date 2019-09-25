|
Kathryn Rogers
Greenfield - Kathryn Vivian Rogers (nee Trewin), age 90, passed away at Greenfield Senior Living Community, Glassboro, NJ, on September 23, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Thursday, September 26, from 9:30 to 11:15 AM at St. Simon Stock Parish/Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 178 W. White Horse Pike at Franklin Ave, Berlin, NJ, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. For more information and condolences, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019