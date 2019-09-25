Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish/Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
178 W. White Horse Pike at Franklin Ave
Berlin, NJ

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish/Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Greenfield - Kathryn Vivian Rogers (nee Trewin), age 90, passed away at Greenfield Senior Living Community, Glassboro, NJ, on September 23, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Thursday, September 26, from 9:30 to 11:15 AM at St. Simon Stock Parish/Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 178 W. White Horse Pike at Franklin Ave, Berlin, NJ, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. For more information and condolences, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019
