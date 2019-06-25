|
Kathryn S. Phillips
Mt. Laurel - Kathryn S. Phillips (nee Sparks) of Mt. Laurel, NJ age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Donald T. Phillips Jr. Loving mother of Karen. Dear sister of the late Carolyn McNicholas. Aunt Kathryn to many nieces and nephews.
With the love of her life Don, Kathryn spent joyous years as the "preacher's wife" being very active in the missions of the churches where Don served. She was also a kindergarten teacher at various schools in N.J. for many years. Throughout her retirement years she was an active choir member, pianist and organist at St. Andrews UMC. Music was in her heart and soul.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 327 Rt. 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 on Thursday. Visitation from 10:00-10:45AM. Funeral service 11:00 AM. Interment Lawnside Cemetery, Woodstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to St. Andrew's Church at the above address or United Methodist Communities of Collingswood at 460 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019