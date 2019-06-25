Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Andrew's Methodist Church
327 Rt. 70 W
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Methodist Church
327 Rt. 70 W
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn S. Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn S. Phillips Obituary
Kathryn S. Phillips

Mt. Laurel - Kathryn S. Phillips (nee Sparks) of Mt. Laurel, NJ age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Donald T. Phillips Jr. Loving mother of Karen. Dear sister of the late Carolyn McNicholas. Aunt Kathryn to many nieces and nephews.

With the love of her life Don, Kathryn spent joyous years as the "preacher's wife" being very active in the missions of the churches where Don served. She was also a kindergarten teacher at various schools in N.J. for many years. Throughout her retirement years she was an active choir member, pianist and organist at St. Andrews UMC. Music was in her heart and soul.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 327 Rt. 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 on Thursday. Visitation from 10:00-10:45AM. Funeral service 11:00 AM. Interment Lawnside Cemetery, Woodstown, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to St. Andrew's Church at the above address or United Methodist Communities of Collingswood at 460 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now