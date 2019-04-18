Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
Somerdale - In loving memory of Katie Nicole Toole. On April 14, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kathleen "Momma Dukes" and the late Frank Toole. Granddaughter of Patricia "Nana" Lilly. Loving niece of Robert and Penny Alexander and Patrick O'Toole. Cousin and best friend of Alicia Caffie, cousins Dylan and Chase Alexander. Loved also by Aunt Rita Githens-Sinon, Aunt Donna Hughes, Jimmy Potts, and Sean Dunleavy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Friday 10am-12pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, Inc. 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service 12pm. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneral Home.net
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019
