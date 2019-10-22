Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Resources
More Obituaries for Kazimierz Bil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kazimierz Bil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kazimierz Bil Obituary
Kazimierz Bil

Williamstown - Kazimierz Bil, 70, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Kaz came to the United States in 1975 with nothing more than $70 in his pocket and a suitcase and used his metal working skills, determination, and big hands to become a successful entrepreneur in the Auto Body business. He was not only able to make something out of nothing using those big hands but also had left a large impact to the community with his big heart as well. May he rest in peace knowing that he left his mark on all of us who had the privilege of meeting and being around him.

Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Brik) for 43 years. Devoted father of Adam (Marina) Bil and Jack Bil. Dear brother of Anthony (Teodozjya) Bil and Bogumila (Walter) Bil. Loving grandfather of Aiden.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, October 24th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown and Friday, October 25th from 9:00 -10:00 AM at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr. Mass of Christian will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Entombment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kazimierz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
Download Now