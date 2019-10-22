|
Kazimierz Bil
Williamstown - Kazimierz Bil, 70, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Kaz came to the United States in 1975 with nothing more than $70 in his pocket and a suitcase and used his metal working skills, determination, and big hands to become a successful entrepreneur in the Auto Body business. He was not only able to make something out of nothing using those big hands but also had left a large impact to the community with his big heart as well. May he rest in peace knowing that he left his mark on all of us who had the privilege of meeting and being around him.
Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Brik) for 43 years. Devoted father of Adam (Marina) Bil and Jack Bil. Dear brother of Anthony (Teodozjya) Bil and Bogumila (Walter) Bil. Loving grandfather of Aiden.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, October 24th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown and Friday, October 25th from 9:00 -10:00 AM at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr. Mass of Christian will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Entombment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019