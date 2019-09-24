|
Keeler "Carter" Mahon
Atco - Keeler "Carter" Mahon passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. He was 84 years old. Beloved husband of Beatrice (nee Hudson). Loving father of David Dwayne Mahon, Pollyann Marie Samuel (Michael), Keith Scott Mahon (Cheryl), and the late Keeler Carter Mahon Jr. Proud grandfather of Robyn, Ethan, Kelli, Mikaela, Jacob, and Rachel. Great grandfather of Reagan and Mackenzie. Also survived by his sister and brothers, Tam McLaughlin, Charles Mahon (Kim), and George Mahon (Ann Marie). Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carter's name to the .
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019