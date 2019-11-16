|
Keith Edward Franceschini
Suddenly, On November 8, 2019. Age 56. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Betty Franceschini of Gloucester City and Haddon Heights. Predeceased by his sister, Roseann Boudwin of Las Vegas, NV. Loving Father of Tiffany Franceschini and her mother, Kim Lawrence of West Deptford. Cherished brother of Kevin (Jill) Franceschini of Fincastle, VA. Beloved uncle of Tyler (Jamie) Franceschini of Wilmington, NC and Andrew Franceschini of Fincastle, VA.
Cremation and Services are private at the request of the family.
Cremation and Services are private at the request of the family.
