MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Keith Franceschini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Edward Franceschini


1963 - 2019
Keith Edward Franceschini Obituary
Keith Edward Franceschini

Suddenly, On November 8, 2019. Age 56. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Betty Franceschini of Gloucester City and Haddon Heights. Predeceased by his sister, Roseann Boudwin of Las Vegas, NV. Loving Father of Tiffany Franceschini and her mother, Kim Lawrence of West Deptford. Cherished brother of Kevin (Jill) Franceschini of Fincastle, VA. Beloved uncle of Tyler (Jamie) Franceschini of Wilmington, NC and Andrew Franceschini of Fincastle, VA.

Cremation and Services are private at the request of the family.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Keith Edward Franceschini. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
