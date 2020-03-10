|
Keith Hulet
Overland Park, KS - Keith Alan Hulet, LtCol USMC (Ret), age 60, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on March 9, 2020. Formerly a resident of Cherry Hill, NJ, he was a graduate of Cherry Hill East HS and Temple University. Son of Lois (née Geisser) and the late Rev. Charles A Hulet, he is survived by daughters Addie and Lucy. During his 28 year career in the Marine Corps, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and Korea, and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020