Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pine Grove Fire Hall
827 Jersey Ave
Gloucester City, NJ
- - Keith M. Hatterer passed away suddenly on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 39. Keith was born in Mt. Holly and lived most of his life in Collingswood and Pine Hill. He is survived by his parents Mike & Selena, his brother Mike, and his son Korbin. He will be remembered for his quick witty humor, enthusiasm for the Oakland Raiders and above all, his everlasting love for his son.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at the Pine Grove Fire Hall - 827 Jersey Ave, Gloucester City between 1-5pm. Should friends desire, contributions may be made for his son to www.gofundme.com/keith-hatterer-son
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 29, 2019
