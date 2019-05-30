|
Keith Silvers
Voorhees - On May 27, 2019, Keith Silvers, age 56, passed away peacefully. A lifelong resident of Voorhees, Keith attended St. John of God Community Services. He was an active member of Ashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Voorhees who loved to sing on Sunday mornings; and always looked forward to the first Sunday of Advent when he would sing: "Do You Hear What I Hear?" in front of the Congregation. He always participated in one of his organizations' annual Talent Shows by singing one of his two favorite Frank Sinatra songs.
Keith was predeceased by his beloved mother, Vanova G. "Nova" Silvers (nee Gest) and his dear brother, Kenneth Silvers. He is survived by his devoted father, George "Bud" Silvers; his loving sister, Karen Silvers Stewart (Husband, Rob) from Flower Mound, TX; his nephews, Adam and Tyler Silvers along with their mother, Cindy; and many cousins and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Keith's viewing on Monday, June 3rd from 4:00 - 5:00 PM at Ashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 33 E. Evesham Road, Voorhees, NJ where his Funeral Service will be celebrated at 5:00 PM. Interment with his mother at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. John of God Community Services; 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville, NJ 08093.
